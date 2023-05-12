Army Junior ROTC instructors from Rivercrest High School receive a briefing prior to an orientation flight with their cadets at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, May 11, 2023. Junior ROTC group had the opportunity to fly on a C-130J Super Hercules and toured various base facilities to gain insight into the military lifestyle and career fields in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cherise Vaught)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.11.2023 Date Posted: 05.19.2023 10:35 Photo ID: 7806037 VIRIN: 230511-F-XK392-1076 Resolution: 4330x3464 Size: 1.01 MB Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, LRAFB hosts Army and Navy Junior ROTC cadets [Image 12 of 12], by Amn Cherise Vaught, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.