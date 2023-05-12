Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LRAFB hosts Army and Navy Junior ROTC cadets [Image 9 of 12]

    LRAFB hosts Army and Navy Junior ROTC cadets

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2023

    Photo by Airman Cherise Vaught 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Army Junior ROTC instructors from Rivercrest High School receive a briefing prior to an orientation flight with their cadets at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, May 11, 2023. Junior ROTC group had the opportunity to fly on a C-130J Super Hercules and toured various base facilities to gain insight into the military lifestyle and career fields in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cherise Vaught)

    This work, LRAFB hosts Army and Navy Junior ROTC cadets [Image 12 of 12], by Amn Cherise Vaught, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JROTC
    19th Airlift Wing
    Herk Nation

