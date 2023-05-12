LRAFB hosts Army and Navy Junior ROTC cadets

Tech. Sgt. Ross Reynolds, 19th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance supervisor, speaks to Junior ROTC cadets during a tour at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, May 11, 2023. The students were given an in-depth explanation by Reynolds on how vehicle maintainers support the mission of LRAFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cherise Vaught)

