Alexandroupoli port continues growth from U.S. and NATO presence

Port personnel drive a U.S. Army High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle, often called a HMMWV, off the ARC Integrity transport vessel at the port of Alexandroupli, Greece on May 18, 2023. Through cooperation between U.S. and Hellenic Armies and the Greek port authority, more than 200 pieces of military equipment and vehicles were discharged from the vessel and will continue through Eastern Europe during DEFENDER 23, a U.S. Army Europe and Africa led exercise focused on the strategic deployment of continental United States-based forces, employment of Army Prepositioned Stocks, and interoperability with Allies and partners. Taking place from 22 April to 23 June, DEFENDER 23 demonstrates USAREUR-AF’s ability to aggregate U.S.-based combat power quickly in Eastern Europe, increase lethality of the NATO Alliance through long-distance fires, build unit readiness in a complex joint, multi-national environment, and leverage host nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF’s operational reach. DEFENDER 23 includes more than 7,000 U.S. and 17,000 multinational service members from more than 20 nations who will participate including, but not limited to: Estonia, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Latvia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, United Kingdom and the United States. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexandra Shea)

