Spc. Carlene Tausinga, a transportation specialist assigned to the 931st Expeditionary Theater Opening Element based in Sherman Oaks, Ca., accounts for the arrival of U.S. Army equipment and vehicles to the port of Alexandroupoli, Greece on May 18, 2023. More than 200 pieces of equipment were discharged from the ARC Integrity transport ship that will be used during DEFENDER 23, a U.S. Army Europe and Africa led exercise focused on the strategic deployment of continental United States-based forces, employment of Army Prepositioned Stocks, and interoperability with Allies and partners. Taking place from 22 April to 23 June, DEFENDER 23 demonstrates USAREUR-AF’s ability to aggregate U.S.-based combat power quickly in Eastern Europe, increase lethality of the NATO Alliance through long-distance fires, build unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment, and leverage host nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF’s operational reach. DEFENDER 23 includes more than 7,000 U.S. and 17,000 multi-national service members from more than 20 nations who will participate including, but not limited to: Estonia, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Latvia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, United Kingdom and the United States. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexandra Shea)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2023 Date Posted: 05.19.2023 10:28 Photo ID: 7806033 VIRIN: 230518-A-SO154-016 Resolution: 5562x3875 Size: 1.16 MB Location: ALEXANDROUPOLI, GR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Alexandroupoli port continues growth from U.S. and NATO presence [Image 5 of 5], by Alexandra Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.