Alexandroupoli port continues growth from U.S. and NATO presence

Cpl. Otero Hunter, an information technology specialist assigned to the 22nd Chemical Battalion, 48th Chemical Battalion, Fort Bliss, Tx., directs a U.S. Army vehicle off the ARC Integrity at the Alexandroupoli, Greece port May 18, 2023. The Integrity carried about 200 pieces of military equipment and vehicles to the port in support of DEFENDER 23, a U.S. Army Europe and Africa led exercise focused on the strategic deployment of continental United States-based forces, employment of Army Prepositioned Stocks, and interoperability with Allies and partners. Taking place from 22 April to 23 June, DEFENDER 23 demonstrates USAREUR-AF’s ability to aggregate U.S.-based combat power quickly in Eastern Europe, increase lethality of the NATO Alliance through long-distance fires, build unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment, and leverage host nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF’s operational reach. DEFENDER 23 includes more than 7,000 U.S. and 17,000 multi-national service members from more than 20 nations who will participate including, but not limited to: Estonia, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Latvia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, United Kingdom and the United States. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexandra Shea)

