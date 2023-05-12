Alexandroupoli port continues growth from U.S. and NATO presence

Photo By Alexandra Shea | A fork lift moves containers of U.S. Army equipment through the heart of the ARC...... read more read more Photo By Alexandra Shea | A fork lift moves containers of U.S. Army equipment through the heart of the ARC Integrity transport vessel berthed at the Aexandroupoli, Greece port on May 18, 2023. Through the partnership with the Hellenic Army and Greek port personnel, more than 200 pieces of equipment and vehicles were rapidly and safely discharged from the vessel. The equipment and vehicles will be used for the duration of DEFENDER 23, a U.S. Army Europe and Africa led exercise focused on the strategic deployment of continental United States-based forces, employment of Army Prepositioned Stocks, and interoperability with Allies and partners. Taking place from 22 April to 23 June, DEFENDER 23 demonstrates USAREUR-AF’s ability to aggregate U.S.-based combat power quickly in Eastern Europe, increase lethality of the NATO Alliance through long-distance fires, build unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment, and leverage host nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF’s operational reach. DEFENDER 23 includes more than 7,000 U.S. and 17,000 multinational service members from more than 20 nations who will participate including, but not limited to: Estonia, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Latvia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, United Kingdom and the United States. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexandra Shea) see less | View Image Page

The city of Alexandroupoli in Northern Greece has grown significantly in recent years. Once a small fishing village, the city has grown to become a micro metropolis enticing new residents and tourism.



Alexandroupoli also caught the eye of U.S. and NATO allied and partner forces. The port is well positioned to support exercises in the region due to its existing infrastructure and strategic location.



In 2010, the Dredger Olga sank alongside the Alexandroupoli pier, limiting the usable space for large sea vessels to dock. After several unsuccessful attempts to salvage the Olga, the U.S. provided resources to raise, dismantle and recycle the Olga in July 2020. Once the Olga was removed, the dock's usable port space grew from 200 to 500 meters.



“The U.S. saw an opportunity here and we have been operating for about three years now,” said Andre Cameron, director of Transportation Corps of Eastern Mediterranean Greece, 839th Transportation Battalion, 598th Transportation Brigade. “After the removal of the Olga, U.S. and NATO forces are now using this port and with every mission, we continued to increase the logistical capability of this port.”



Cameron and his team coordinated the movement of military equipment and vehicles for U.S. rotational forces in Eastern Europe and the major annual exercise Defender Europe 23. With the cooperation of Hellenic Army forces, local community leaders and port authority personnel, more than 600 pieces of U.S. military equipment and vehicles were loaded and discharged from U.S. transport vessels ARC Endurance and ARC Integrity within four days.



Theofanis Skepetaris, Greek senior marine harbor vesselist, leads local port personnel who were responsible for loading and unloading containers of equipment, drove military vehicles on and off the ships, and lashes all the equipment to the vessel floors to prevent movement and damages while at sea.



“It takes a lot of effort, cooperation of joint force nations and continuous local support,” Skepetaris said. “It takes a vesselist, lashers and drivers for each level of the vessel. It is like an elegant dance. The more missions they do, the better they become.”



Skepetaris explained that U.S., British, Italian, Portuguese, and French forces have all used the Alexandroupoli port since it was expanded after the removal of the Olga. Though there are language and culture barriers, he said the interoperability between the forces has not been an issue.



“NATO forces have been eager to learn from us how to move equipment out of the port in a timely and safe manner. I have been blessed to be working with such good teams here,” he said.



“I love it here,” said 1st Lt. Cairyl Alcazar, 22nd Chemical Battalion, 48th Chemical Brigade, Fort Bliss, Texas. “The locals have been kind. The Greek Army has been friendly and we've had a great exchange of (logistical) information.



“It's very busy here,” said Master Sgt. Theo Fakiris, 12th Mechanized Infantry Division, Hellenic Army. “We are doing our best to support everyone. We are getting a lot of experience working with the U.S. and other nations, so this is great. We and the local community love having everyone here.”



Fakiris and his team of three operate the Life Support Area, commonly called the LSA. His team fulfills the transportation, fueling and facility needs of U.S. and NATO personnel.



“It's the joint team camaraderie that I credit for how smooth this monumental effort is here,” Cameron said. “With every mission, we continue to increase the logistical capability of this port. As a result, we have delivered cargo via 54 rail missions and nearly 4,500 truck loads into locations across the Balkans and Baltic states. This is championship level effort as a result of joint cooperation and joint partnerships which are key to the ongoing success in Alexandroupoli.”