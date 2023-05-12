Alexandroupoli port continues growth from U.S. and NATO presence

A Greek lasher removes a chain from a container of equipment inside the ARC Integrity transportation vessel at the port of Alexandroupoli, Greece on May 18, 2023. Lashers are port personnel who secure military vehicles and equipment containers to transport vessel floors to prevent movement and damages while at sea. The equipment was discharged from the vessel and will be used during DEFENDER 23, a U.S. Army Europe and Africa led exercise focused on the strategic deployment of continental United States-based forces, employment of Army Prepositioned Stocks, and interoperability with Allies and partners. Taking place from 22 April to 23 June, DEFENDER 23 demonstrates USAREUR-AF’s ability to aggregate U.S.-based combat power quickly in Eastern Europe, increase lethality of the NATO Alliance through long-distance fires, build unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment, and leverage host nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF’s operational reach. DEFENDER 23 includes more than 7,000 U.S. and 17,000 multi-national service members from more than 20 nations who will participate including, but not limited to: Estonia, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Latvia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, United Kingdom and the United States. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexandra Shea)

Date Taken: 05.18.2023
Location: ALEXANDROUPOLI, GR