Pacific Air Forces strengthens partnerships during Pacific Defender

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Eron Holms, 647th Security Forces Squadron K9 handler, runs through an obstacle course alongside Macy, a U.S. Air Force military working dog, during a Pacific Defender K9 demonstration on Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, May 9, 2023. Security forces members from Allied and partner nations watched during the K9 demonstration after a tour of the K9 facility. The information that Allies and partners shared during the event will help advance future engagement planning alongside participating countries through outreach programs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Wilson)

