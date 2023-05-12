Pacific Air Forces strengthens partnerships during Pacific Defender

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Aaron Tipace, 647th Security Forces Squadron military working dog trainer, acts as an aggressor as an MWD named Ula responds under instruction from U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Christal Schaff, 647th SFS MWD handler, during a Pacific Defender K9 demonstration on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 9, 2023. Events such as Pacific Defender allow Pacific Air Forces to welcome and employ varied perspectives from a foundation of mutual respect while improving interoperability, efficiency, creativity, and lethality. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Wilson)

