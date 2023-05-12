Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Air Forces strengthens partnerships during Pacific Defender [Image 4 of 5]

    Pacific Air Forces strengthens partnerships during Pacific Defender

    UNITED STATES

    05.09.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Wilson 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Aaron Tipace, 647th Security Forces Squadron military working dog trainer, acts as an aggressor as an MWD named Ula responds under instruction from U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Christal Schaff, 647th SFS MWD handler, during a Pacific Defender K9 demonstration on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 9, 2023. Events such as Pacific Defender allow Pacific Air Forces to welcome and employ varied perspectives from a foundation of mutual respect while improving interoperability, efficiency, creativity, and lethality. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Wilson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2023
    Date Posted: 05.18.2023 21:27
    Photo ID: 7805195
    VIRIN: 230509-F-EA289-0478
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 0 B
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Air Forces strengthens partnerships during Pacific Defender [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Nick Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pacific Air Forces strengthens partnerships during Pacific Defender
    Pacific Air Forces strengthens partnerships during Pacific Defender
    Pacific Air Forces strengthens partnerships during Pacific Defender
    Pacific Air Forces strengthens partnerships during Pacific Defender
    Pacific Air Forces strengthens partnerships during Pacific Defender

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Pacific Air Forces strengthens partnerships during Pacific Defender

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT