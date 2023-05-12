Pacific Air Forces strengthens partnerships during Pacific Defender

Macy, a U.S. Air Force military working dog with the 647th Security Forces Squadron, follows a bite command from U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Eron Holms, 647th SFS K9 handler, during a Pacific Defender K9 demonstration on Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, May 9, 2023. Throughout the Pacific Defender subject matter expert exchange, attendees exchanged force protection information and gained a mutual understanding of each other’s security operations in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Wilson)

