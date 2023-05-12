Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Air Forces strengthens partnerships during Pacific Defender [Image 3 of 5]

    Pacific Air Forces strengthens partnerships during Pacific Defender

    UNITED STATES

    05.09.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Wilson 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    Macy, a U.S. Air Force military working dog with the 647th Security Forces Squadron, follows a bite command from U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Eron Holms, 647th SFS K9 handler, during a Pacific Defender K9 demonstration on Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, May 9, 2023. Throughout the Pacific Defender subject matter expert exchange, attendees exchanged force protection information and gained a mutual understanding of each other’s security operations in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Wilson)

    Date Taken: 05.09.2023
    Date Posted: 05.18.2023 21:27
    Location: US
    This work, Pacific Air Forces strengthens partnerships during Pacific Defender [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Nick Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pacific Air Forces strengthens partnerships during Pacific Defender

