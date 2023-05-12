U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Eron Holms, 647th Security Forces Squadron K9 handler, stands alongside Macy, a U.S. Air Force military working dog, as he answers questions from Allied and partner nation security forces members during a Pacific Defender K9 demonstration on Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, May 9, 2023. Events such as Pacific Defender help build partnership capacity alongside Allies and partners, a key line of effort within the National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2023 21:27
|Photo ID:
|7805193
|VIRIN:
|230509-F-EA289-0404
|Resolution:
|4796x2744
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Air Forces strengthens partnerships during Pacific Defender [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Nick Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Pacific Air Forces strengthens partnerships during Pacific Defender
