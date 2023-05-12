Pacific Air Forces strengthens partnerships during Pacific Defender

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Eron Holms, 647th Security Forces Squadron K9 handler, stands alongside Macy, a U.S. Air Force military working dog, as he answers questions from Allied and partner nation security forces members during a Pacific Defender K9 demonstration on Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, May 9, 2023. Events such as Pacific Defender help build partnership capacity alongside Allies and partners, a key line of effort within the National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Wilson)

