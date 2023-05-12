Pacific Air Forces strengthens partnerships during Pacific Defender

Macy, a U.S. Air Force military working dog with the 647th Security Forces Squadron, smiles during a Pacific Defender K9 demonstration on Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, May 9, 2023. Pacific Defender is a subject matter expert exchange designed to build and strengthen partnerships, sharpen partnership capacity, and increase interoperability with participating Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Wilson)
