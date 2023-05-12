Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Air Forces strengthens partnerships during Pacific Defender

    UNITED STATES

    05.09.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Wilson 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    Macy, a U.S. Air Force military working dog with the 647th Security Forces Squadron, smiles during a Pacific Defender K9 demonstration on Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, May 9, 2023. Pacific Defender is a subject matter expert exchange designed to build and strengthen partnerships, sharpen partnership capacity, and increase interoperability with participating Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Wilson)

    This work, Pacific Air Forces strengthens partnerships during Pacific Defender [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Nick Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

