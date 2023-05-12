Capt. Chad Brick, right, greets and inspects a Coast Guardsman’s uniform during the U.S. Coast Guard Base Galveston Change of Command ceremony in Galveston, Texas, May 18, 2023. The inspection of the crew’s uniforms by the outgoing commanding officer to deem them fit for the oncoming commanding officer as part of the change of command is a time-honored tradition. Cmdr. Jeremy Yandell relieved Capt. Brick as the base commanding officer. The ceremony was presided over by Capt. Gregory Magee, Deputy Director of U.S. Coast Guard Operational Logistics. Capt. Brick’s follow-on assignment is U.S. Coast Guard Base Boston. U.S. Army photo by Trevor Welsh.

