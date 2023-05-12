Capt. Gregory Magee, Deputy Director of U.S. Coast Guard Operational Logistics, and guest speaker, left, presents the Meritorious Service Medal to Capt. Chad Brick during the U.S. Coast Guard Base Galveston Change of Command ceremony in Galveston, Texas, May 18, 2023. Cmdr. Jeremy Yandell relieved Capt. Brick as the base commanding officer. The ceremony was presided over by Capt. Magee. Capt. Brick’s follow-on assignment is U.S. Coast Guard Base Boston. U.S. Army photo by Trevor Welsh.

