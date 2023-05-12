Capt. Chad Brick, right, shakes hands with Cmdr. Jeremy Yandell during the U.S. Coast Guard Base Galveston Change of Command ceremony in Galveston, Texas, May 18, 2023. Cmdr. Yandell relieved Capt. Brick as the base commanding officer. The ceremony was presided over by Gregory Magee, Deputy Director of U.S. Coast Guard Operational Logistics. Capt. Brick’s follow-on assignment is U.S. Coast Guard Base Boston. U.S. Army photo by Trevor Welsh.

