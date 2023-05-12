Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard Base Galveston Change of Command [Image 1 of 7]

    U.S. Coast Guard Base Galveston Change of Command

    GALVESTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2023

    Photo by Trevor Welsh 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston District

    The official party and guests of the U.S. Coast Guard Base Galveston Change of Command render honors to the United States Flag during the playing of the National Anthem at the base change of command ceremony in Galveston, Texas, May 18, 2023. Cmdr. Jeremy Yandell relieved Capt. Chad Brick as the base commanding officer. The ceremony was presided over by Capt. Gregory Magee, Deputy Director of U.S. Coast Guard Operational Logistics. Capt. Brick’s follow-on assignment is U.S. Coast Guard Base Boston. U.S. Army photo by Trevor Welsh.

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard Base Galveston Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by Trevor Welsh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Change of Command
    US Coast Guard Base Galveston
    Capt Chad Brick
    Cdr Jeremy Yandell

