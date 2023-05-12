The official party and guests of the U.S. Coast Guard Base Galveston Change of Command salute the United States Flag at the conclusion of the base change of command ceremony in Galveston, Texas, May 18, 2023. Cmdr. Jeremy Yandell relieved Capt. Chad Brick as the base commanding officer. The ceremony was presided over by Capt. Gregory Magee, Deputy Director of U.S. Coast Guard Operational Logistics. Capt. Brick’s follow-on assignment is U.S. Coast Guard Base Boston. U.S. Army photo by Trevor Welsh.

