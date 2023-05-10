Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vietnam Veterans Welcome Home Event [Image 6 of 13]

    Vietnam Veterans Welcome Home Event

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2023

    Photo by Christopher Kaufmann 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Directorate

    Major General Kimberly Colloton, Deputy Commanding General for Military and International Operations, and Brigadier General Joy Curriera, Commandant of the Eisenhower School of National Security, speak to a Vietnam Veteran during the “Welcome Home” Celebration in Washington, D.C., May 13, 2023. The event was conducted to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War and to honor Vietnam veterans and their families. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Christopher Kaufmann)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2023
    Date Posted: 05.17.2023 09:46
    Photo ID: 7801243
    VIRIN: 230513-A-EN202-0030
    Resolution: 1800x1387
    Size: 1.82 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Welcome Home
    veterans
    Vietnam50th

