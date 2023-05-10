Vietnam Veterans Welcome Home Event

Brigadier General Joy Curriera, Commandant of the Eisenhower School of National Security, speaks with Medal of Honor recepient Paris D. Davis during the “Welcome Home” Celebration in Washington, D.C., May 13, 2023. The event was conducted to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War and to honor Vietnam veterans and their families. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Christopher Kaufmann)

