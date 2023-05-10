Vietnam veterans and family members attend a concert of live music and multimedia elements to honor Vietnam veterans and their families at West Potomac Park on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., May 13, 2023. In attendance were ESPN reporter Sharlene Wells Hawkes, Broadway star Jon Hacker, and TV star Lauren B. Martin; with special video messages to our veterans by actor Robert Patrick, and country music superstar Tim McGraw. The event commemorated the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Christopher Kaufmann)

This work, Vietnam Veterans Welcome Home Event [Image 13 of 13], by Christopher Kaufmann