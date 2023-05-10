Vietnam Veterans Welcome Home Event

Major General Kimberly Colloton, Deputy Commanding General for Military and International Operations, and Brigadier General Joy Curriera, Commandant of the Eisenhower School of National Security, present a Vietnam Veteran Lapel Pin to Vietnam Veteran David Eichhorn, 3rd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, during the “Welcome Home” Celebration in Washington, D.C., May 13, 2023. The event was conducted to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War and to honor Vietnam veterans and their families. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Christopher Kaufmann)

