Pacific Air Forces Airmen continue to innovate in the priority theater

U.S. Air Force Master Sgts. Jet Nesle, 18th Wing Shogun Spark enlisted lead, and Jason Yunker, 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron Fuels Knowledge Operations section chief, brief their Spark Tank project, Project Archimedes, via teleconference on May 1, 2023. Project Archimedes aims to mitigate issues during the movement of aircraft by using electronic tugs which can move aircraft with less personnel and less equipment while increasing mobility. Spark Tank is an annual opportunity for Airmen and Guardians to show off their innovation capabilities and compete for funding to bring ideas to fruition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jimmie D. Pike)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2023 20:16
|Photo ID:
|7797994
|VIRIN:
|230504-F-IP756-1001
|Resolution:
|5634x4024
|Size:
|10.67 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|5
