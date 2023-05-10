Pacific Air Forces Airmen continue to innovate in the priority theater

U.S. Air Force Maj. Raymond Hill, Pacific Air Forces Future Requirements branch chief, provides Spark Tank background information to attendees while judges deliberate about the six projects briefed at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 1, 2023. A total of 60 projects were submitted within the command, and six were selected to compete at the command level. Spark Tank is an annual opportunity for Airmen and Guardians to demonstrate their innovation capabilities and compete for funding to bring ideas to fruition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jimmie D. Pike)
