U.S. Air Force Maj. Raymond Hill, Pacific Air Forces Future Requirements branch chief, provides Spark Tank background information to attendees while judges deliberate about the six projects briefed at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 1, 2023. A total of 60 projects were submitted within the command, and six were selected to compete at the command level. Spark Tank is an annual opportunity for Airmen and Guardians to demonstrate their innovation capabilities and compete for funding to bring ideas to fruition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jimmie D. Pike)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.30.2023 Date Posted: 05.15.2023 20:16 Photo ID: 7797990 VIRIN: 230504-F-IP756-1018 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 4.26 MB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 5 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pacific Air Forces Airmen continue to innovate in the priority theater [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Jimmie Pike, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.