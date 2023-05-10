Pacific Air Forces Airmen continue to innovate in the priority theater

Spark Tank attendees and judges listen to 1st Lt Colin Zavislak, Air Force Research Lab lead engineer for Pacific Air Forces Project Arc, explain his project “Chronocorr,” via teleconference on May 1, 2023. “Chronocorr” is an anti-corrosion system designed to improve the life-cycle and longevity of Air Force assets through a three-pronged system utilizing Metal Wire Arc Spray, Vapor Corrosion Inhibitor wrap, and/or Infiniguard barrier coating. Spark Tank is an annual opportunity for Airmen and Guardians to demonstrate their innovative ideas and compete for funding to bring ideas to fruition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jimmie D. Pike)

