Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Air Forces Airmen continue to innovate in the priority theater [Image 3 of 5]

    Pacific Air Forces Airmen continue to innovate in the priority theater

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jimmie Pike 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    Spark Tank attendees and judges listen to 1st Lt Colin Zavislak, Air Force Research Lab lead engineer for Pacific Air Forces Project Arc, explain his project “Chronocorr,” via teleconference on May 1, 2023. “Chronocorr” is an anti-corrosion system designed to improve the life-cycle and longevity of Air Force assets through a three-pronged system utilizing Metal Wire Arc Spray, Vapor Corrosion Inhibitor wrap, and/or Infiniguard barrier coating. Spark Tank is an annual opportunity for Airmen and Guardians to demonstrate their innovative ideas and compete for funding to bring ideas to fruition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jimmie D. Pike)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2023
    Date Posted: 05.15.2023 20:16
    Photo ID: 7797992
    VIRIN: 230504-F-IP756-1040
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 8.47 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Air Forces Airmen continue to innovate in the priority theater [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Jimmie Pike, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pacific Air Forces Airmen continue to innovate in the priority theater
    Pacific Air Forces Airmen continue to innovate in the priority theater
    Pacific Air Forces Airmen continue to innovate in the priority theater
    Pacific Air Forces Airmen continue to innovate in the priority theater
    Pacific Air Forces Airmen continue to innovate in the priority theater

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Pacific Air Forces
    Innovation
    Spark Tank

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT