Pacific Air Forces Airmen continue to innovate in the priority theater

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. James Jacobson, Pacific Air Forces deputy commander, provides the results to the PACAF 2023 Spark Tank finalists at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 1, 2023. All the finalists received funding to further test and research their projects with the expectation they are to provide test plans and updates to their progress. Spark Tank is an annual opportunity for Airmen and Guardians to demonstrate their innovative ideas to modernize our forces and compete for funding to bring ideas to fruition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jimmie D. Pike)

