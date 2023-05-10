Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Air Forces Airmen continue to innovate in the priority theater [Image 2 of 5]

    Pacific Air Forces Airmen continue to innovate in the priority theater

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jimmie Pike 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. James Jacobson, Pacific Air Forces deputy commander, provides the results to the PACAF 2023 Spark Tank finalists at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 1, 2023. All the finalists received funding to further test and research their projects with the expectation they are to provide test plans and updates to their progress. Spark Tank is an annual opportunity for Airmen and Guardians to demonstrate their innovative ideas to modernize our forces and compete for funding to bring ideas to fruition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jimmie D. Pike)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2023
    Date Posted: 05.15.2023 20:16
    Photo ID: 7797991
    VIRIN: 230504-F-IP756-1074
    Resolution: 6997x4665
    Size: 4.98 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Air Forces Airmen continue to innovate in the priority theater [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Jimmie Pike, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pacific Air Forces Airmen continue to innovate in the priority theater
    Pacific Air Forces Airmen continue to innovate in the priority theater
    Pacific Air Forces Airmen continue to innovate in the priority theater
    Pacific Air Forces Airmen continue to innovate in the priority theater
    Pacific Air Forces Airmen continue to innovate in the priority theater

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Pacific Air Forces
    Innovation
    Spark Tank

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT