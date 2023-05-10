Pacific Air Forces Airmen continue to innovate in the priority theater

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Brandon Parker, left, Pacific Air Forces chief of staff, and Lt. Gen. James Jacobson, right, PACAF deputy commander, deliberate over the six Spark Tank projects briefed at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 1, 2023. In contrast to previous iterations of the innovation competition, more than one winner was selected to receive funding for their project. Spark Tank is an annual opportunity for Airmen and Guardians to show off their innovation capabilities and compete for funding to bring ideas to fruition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jimmie D. Pike)

