230427-N-WF272-2037 CLAYTON, Del. (April 27, 2023) Hull Maintenance Technician 1st Class Vincent Savage, left, a Smyrna, Del., native assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, and his son Daniel pose for a photo at First State Military Academy, during the Awards Ceremony held at Clayton, Del., April 27, 2023, which recognized MC JROTC Cadets for scholastic achievements and enlistments into Armed Forces. NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2023 Date Posted: 05.14.2023 18:27 Photo ID: 7795698 VIRIN: 230427-N-WF272-2037 Resolution: 3000x2264 Size: 1.43 MB Location: CLAYTON, DE, US Hometown: SMYRNA, DE, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 15 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Recruiter's son enlists in the Navy [Image 4 of 4], by CPO Diana Quinlan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.