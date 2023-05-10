Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Recruiter's son enlists in the Navy [Image 4 of 4]

    Recruiter's son enlists in the Navy

    CLAYTON, DE, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Diana Quinlan  

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia

    230427-N-WF272-2037 CLAYTON, Del. (April 27, 2023) Hull Maintenance Technician 1st Class Vincent Savage, left, a Smyrna, Del., native assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, and his son Daniel pose for a photo at First State Military Academy, during the Awards Ceremony held at Clayton, Del., April 27, 2023, which recognized MC JROTC Cadets for scholastic achievements and enlistments into Armed Forces. NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan)

    Following in his father&rsquo;s wake - recruiter's son joins the Navy

