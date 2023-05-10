Recruiter’s son enlists in the Navy

220729-N-WF272-2004 PHILADELPHIA (July 29, 2022) Daniel Savage, son of Hull Maintenance Technician 1st Class Vincent Savage, a native of Smyrna, Del., assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, recites the oath of enlistment administered by Lt. Joshua Udy at Naval Support Activity Philadelphia. NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan)

