221112-N-WF272-2531 BALTIMORE (Nov. 12, 2022) U.S. Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro poses for a photo with Hull Maintenance Technician 1st Class Vincent Savage, right, a Smyrna, Del., native assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, and his son Daniel after the enlistment ceremony held during the Navy-Notre Dame football game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Nov. 12, 2022. Daniel Savage was one of twenty future Sailors who were enlisted at the game by the SECNAV. NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.12.2022 Date Posted: 05.14.2023 18:27 Photo ID: 7795697 VIRIN: 221112-N-WF272-2531 Resolution: 3000x2076 Size: 1.07 MB Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US Hometown: SMYRNA, DE, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 15 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Recruiter’s son enlists in the Navy [Image 4 of 4], by CPO Diana Quinlan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.