220729-N-WF272-2023PHILADELPHIA (July 29, 2022) Daniel Savage, center, son of Hull Maintenance Technician 1st Class Vincent Savage, a native of Smyrna, Del., assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, poses for a photo with his family and NTAG Philadelphia officers during an enlistment ceremony held at Naval Support Activity Philadelphia. NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.29.2022 Date Posted: 05.14.2023 18:27 Photo ID: 7795696 VIRIN: 220729-N-WF272-2023 Resolution: 3000x1954 Size: 933.04 KB Location: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US Hometown: SMYRNA, DE, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 16 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Recruiter’s son enlists in the Navy [Image 4 of 4], by CPO Diana Quinlan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.