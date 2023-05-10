Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Recruiter’s son enlists in the Navy [Image 2 of 4]

    Recruiter’s son enlists in the Navy

    PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Diana Quinlan  

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia

    220729-N-WF272-2023PHILADELPHIA (July 29, 2022) Daniel Savage, center, son of Hull Maintenance Technician 1st Class Vincent Savage, a native of Smyrna, Del., assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, poses for a photo with his family and NTAG Philadelphia officers during an enlistment ceremony held at Naval Support Activity Philadelphia. NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan)

    This work, Recruiter’s son enlists in the Navy [Image 4 of 4], by CPO Diana Quinlan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Following in his father&rsquo;s wake - recruiter's son joins the Navy

