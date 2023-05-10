Following in his father’s wake - recruiter's son joins the Navy

Photo By Chief Petty Officer Diana Quinlan | 230427-N-WF272-2037 CLAYTON, Del. (April 27, 2023) Hull Maintenance Technician 1st...... read more read more Photo By Chief Petty Officer Diana Quinlan | 230427-N-WF272-2037 CLAYTON, Del. (April 27, 2023) Hull Maintenance Technician 1st Class Vincent Savage, left, a Smyrna, Del., native assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, and his son Daniel pose for a photo at First State Military Academy, during the Awards Ceremony held at Clayton, Del., April 27, 2023, which recognized MC JROTC Cadets for scholastic achievements and enlistments into Armed Forces. NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan) see less | View Image Page

DOVER, Del. - His military bearing is on par with any active duty service member, but this 17-year-old has yet to ship out to the U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command Great Lakes in Illinois. Daniel Savage grew up in the Navy - his father, Hull Maintenance Technician 1st Class Vincent Savage, a native of Smyrna, Del., assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, has been in the service for 15 years and teaches everything he knows to his son.



Growing up as a military child can be difficult; constant moves to new locations, going to new schools, and making new friends can be tough on young, impressionable minds, but Daniel has embraced the lifestyle and now is looking forward to having adventures of his own in the Navy.



“I want to follow in my dad’s footsteps,” shared Daniel. “I was considering going to college, but then I would have to get a good enough job to be able to pay off the college. I’d rather join the military, defend and support my country and its people, and receive education while doing it - that seems like a wiser decision.”



A year prior to graduating the First State Military Academy (FSMA), and with his mind set on the Navy, Daniel was open to take any job in the service, but his interests lie in eventually working with government entities such as the FBI so it was a great fit when he was offered the Cryptologic Technician (Collection) rate.



“He always wanted to be in the military, CIA, or FBI, so hopefully this will give him the tools on his journey to fulfill his dreams,” said Mrs. Sabrina Savage, Daniel’s mom. “As a parent, what more can you wish for your child than to have the opportunity to see the world, learn new things, experience other cultures, to grow, mature, and even to follow a family legacy? As a mom, of course it's always scary to see your child leave, but at the same time, this is all he ever wanted to do. Ever since he was old enough to walk, or since he was old enough to understand what it was about, he's been set on it. So I'm happy to see my child follow through on his dream, and I'm proud to be there to support him.”



Reflecting on his own decision to join and how the Navy has shaped him over the years, HT1 Savage added that the service and a high-responsibility job will help his son mature and gain a great network of supporters and mentors who will help Daniel reach any goals he sets for himself.



“I would like to make the Navy my career and serve until retirement, maybe followed by another government job, or owning a business. That’s my dad’s goal too, and I think that’s what I would like to do in my future,” shared Daniel. “I want to go to the fleet, to travel, use educational benefits to earn degrees while in the Navy, and, like dad, volunteer in the community or local American Legion.”



As Daniel’s departure date for boot camp approaches in July of 2023, his excitement only grows. Attending Delayed Entry Program’s meetings, he watches his father and other recruiters prepare future Sailors for the Navy, instilling discipline, training in basic military knowledge, and preparing for physical training - Daniel pushes himself to be the best in each discipline.



“I am glad that it’s something that he wants to do, to do something constructive with his life and not waste time,” said HT1 Savage, and Mrs. Savage echoed: “We see a lot of our friends in our hometown, wishing that they’ve done something different with their lives. So we want for our son the chance to experience life and make it memorable. We couldn’t be happier knowing that he is doing what he wants to do.”



NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 stations, with the combined goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.



Navy CTR operate advanced computer systems to conduct Information and Cyberspace Operations; collect, analyze, and exploit signals of interest throughout the radio frequency spectrum to identify, locate, and report worldwide threats; control, inventory, and safeguard access to classified material and information systems; provide tactical, digital network, strategic signals intelligence, technical guidance, targeting solutions, and signals intelligence support to surface, subsurface, air, space, special operations forces, and national consumers to maintain information superiority.



With more than 330,000 active duty sailors, 290 deployable ships, more than 3,700 aircraft and dozens of bases in the U.S. and across the globe, America's Navy is the largest, most powerful naval force in the world. The opportunities available in today's Navy are as boundless as the sea itself. To learn more about the opportunities in the Navy visit www.navy.com