U.S. Army Reserve Command Sgt. Maj. Gregory G.Dirks, the command sergeant major of the 361st Theater Public Affairs Sustainment Element, smiles after landing an “Aussie” rappel during Operation Strike Back at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, April 27, 2023. This is the second annual OSB event held by the 99th Readiness Division, where Reserve Soldiers participate in field-training exercises, including obstacle courses, electronic weapons qualification, and a rappel tower. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Therese Prats)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2023 14:04
|Photo ID:
|7795639
|VIRIN:
|230427-A-RQ926-1361
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|NJ, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|13
This work, Public Affairs Levels Up by Rappelling Down [Image 12 of 12], by SGT Therese Prats, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
