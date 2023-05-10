Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Public Affairs Levels Up by Rappelling Down [Image 6 of 12]

    Public Affairs Levels Up by Rappelling Down

    NJ, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Therese Prats 

    214th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Fred J. Brown, a squad leader with the 214th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, positions himself parallel to the ground for an “Aussie” rappel during Operation Strike Back at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, April 27, 2023. This is the second annual OSB event held by the 99th Readiness Division, where Reserve Soldiers participate in field-training exercises, including obstacle courses, electronic weapons qualification, and a rappel tower. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Therese Prats)

