Public Affairs Levels Up by Rappelling Down

U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Fred J. Brown, a squad leader with the 214th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, positions himself parallel to the ground for an “Aussie” rappel during Operation Strike Back at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, April 27, 2023. This is the second annual OSB event held by the 99th Readiness Division, where Reserve Soldiers participate in field-training exercises, including obstacle courses, electronic weapons qualification, and a rappel tower. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Therese Prats)

