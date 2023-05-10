U.S. Army Reserve 1st Lt. Denny Mui, a public affairs officer with the 361st Theater Public Affairs Sustainment Element, climbs a rope during Operation Strike Back at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, April 27, 2023. This is the second annual OSB event held by the 99th Readiness Division, where Reserve Soldiers participate in field-training exercises, including obstacle courses, electronic weapons qualification, and a rappel tower. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Therese Prats)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2023 14:04
|Photo ID:
|7795628
|VIRIN:
|230427-A-RQ926-1049
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|12
This work, Public Affairs Levels Up by Rappelling Down [Image 12 of 12], by SGT Therese Prats, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
