Public Affairs Levels Up by Rappelling Down

U.S. Army Reserve Command Sgt. Maj. Gregory G.Dirks, the command sergeant major of the 361st Theater Public Affairs Sustainment Element, climbs a rope in an obstacle course during Operation Strike Back at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, April 27, 2023. This is the second annual OSB event held by the 99th Readiness Division, where Reserve Soldiers participate in field-training exercises, including obstacle courses, electronic weapons qualification, and a rappel tower. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Fred J. Brown)

