521st AMOW AMT prepares to support DE23 in Greece

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Corey Eberhardt, 721st Aerial Port Squadron cape forecasting, scans for foreign object debris on the parking ramp in preparation for Exercise Defender Europe 23 at Larissa Air Base, Greece, May 12, 2023. The 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing deployed two Air Mobility Teams to Larissa AB in support of DEFENDER 23, a U.S. European Command-directed multinational joint exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between U.S. and NATO Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Emma Quirk) (This image has been altered for operational security purposes by blurring out badges.)

Date Taken: 05.12.2023 Location: LARISSA AIR BASE, GR