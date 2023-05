U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Trevor Williams, 727th Air Mobility Squadron data records specialist, oversees a pallet delivery in preparation for Exercise Defender Europe 23 at Larissa Air Base, Greece, May 12, 2023. The 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing deployed two Air Mobility Teams to Larissa AB in support of DEFENDER 23, a U.S. European Command-directed multinational joint exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between U.S. and NATO Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Emma Quirk) (This image has been altered for operational security purposes by blurring out badges.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2023 Date Posted: 05.14.2023 03:07 Location: LARISSA AIR BASE, GR This work, 521st AMOW AMT prepares to support DE23 in Greece [Image 8 of 8], by Capt. Emma Quirk