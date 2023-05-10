521st AMOW AMT prepares to support DE23 in Greece

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Stephan Mimms, 721st Mobility Support Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge of command, control, communications, computers, and intelligence systems, prepares a Starlink modem in preparation for Exercise Defender Europe 23 at Larissa Air Base, Greece, May 12, 2023. The AMT arrived in place to support DEFENDER 23, a U.S. European Command-directed multinational joint exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between U.S. and NATO Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Emma Quirk)

Date Taken: 05.12.2023
Location: LARISSA AIR BASE, GR