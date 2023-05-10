521st AMOW AMT prepares to support DE23 in Greece

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Christopher Maya, 726th Air Mobility Squadron aircraft services superintendent, briefs the 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing Air Mobility Teams in preparation for exercise Defender Europe 23 at Larissa Air Base, Greece, May 12, 2023. An AMT delivers a Demand Force Team of aerial port, aircraft maintenance, and command and control capabilities to a point of need outside of the fixed en route structure. This is a newly codified concept the wing is validating during the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Emma Quirk) (This image has been altered for operational security purposes by blurring out badges.)

