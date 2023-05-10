Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    521st AMOW AMT prepares to support DE23 in Greece [Image 5 of 8]

    521st AMOW AMT prepares to support DE23 in Greece

    LARISSA AIR BASE, GREECE

    05.12.2023

    Photo by Capt. Emma Quirk 

    521st Air Mobility Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Christopher Maya, 726th Air Mobility Squadron aircraft services superintendent, briefs the 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing Air Mobility Teams in preparation for exercise Defender Europe 23 at Larissa Air Base, Greece, May 12, 2023. An AMT delivers a Demand Force Team of aerial port, aircraft maintenance, and command and control capabilities to a point of need outside of the fixed en route structure. This is a newly codified concept the wing is validating during the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Emma Quirk) (This image has been altered for operational security purposes by blurring out badges.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2023
    Date Posted: 05.14.2023 03:06
    Photo ID: 7795414
    VIRIN: 230512-F-MA528-1013
    Resolution: 4032x2688
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: LARISSA AIR BASE, GR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 2

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    521 AMOW
    DEFENDER23
    NextGenAMOW
    DefenderEurope23

