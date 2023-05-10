521st AMOW AMT prepares to support DE23 in Greece

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Nathaniel O’Connor, 721st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion craftsman, removes the straps from a pallet in preparation for Exercise Defender Europe 23 at Larissa Air Base, Greece, May 12, 2023. The 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing deployed two Air Mobility Teams to Larissa AB in support of DEFENDER 23, a U.S. European Command-directed multinational joint exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between U.S. and NATO Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Emma Quirk)

