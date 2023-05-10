Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    521st AMOW AMT prepares to support DE23 in Greece [Image 4 of 8]

    521st AMOW AMT prepares to support DE23 in Greece

    LARISSA AIR BASE, GREECE

    05.12.2023

    Photo by Capt. Emma Quirk 

    521st Air Mobility Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Nathaniel O’Connor, 721st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion craftsman, removes the straps from a pallet in preparation for Exercise Defender Europe 23 at Larissa Air Base, Greece, May 12, 2023. The 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing deployed two Air Mobility Teams to Larissa AB in support of DEFENDER 23, a U.S. European Command-directed multinational joint exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between U.S. and NATO Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Emma Quirk)

    Date Taken: 05.12.2023
    Date Posted: 05.14.2023 03:07
    Photo ID: 7795413
    VIRIN: 230512-F-MA528-1011
    Resolution: 7683x4796
    Size: 3.82 MB
    Location: LARISSA AIR BASE, GR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 521st AMOW AMT prepares to support DE23 in Greece [Image 8 of 8], by Capt. Emma Quirk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Mobility Command
    521 AMOW
    DEFENDER23
    NextGenAMOW
    DefenderEurope23

