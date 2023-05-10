Michigan Army National Guard showcases a HIMARS in Daugavpils, Latvia

Latvian Solders set up a 120mm mortar for a static display for a ceremony at Daugavpils, Latvia, May 13, 2023. The static display was a joint partnership between the Latvian Army and the U.S. Army. The 1-182nd is training in Latvia to participate in Defender23. Latvia and the Michigan National Guard have trained together through the State Partnership Program for over 30 years. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Patrick Mayabb)
05.11.2023
05.13.2023
|7795326
|230512-Z-PJ003-1127
|6720x4480
|0 B
DAUGAVPILS, LV
|3
|11
