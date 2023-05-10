Michigan Army National Guard showcases a HIMARS in Daugavpils, Latvia

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Lane Fall and Cdt. Ethan Fick Soldiers assigned to 182nd Field Artillery Regiment, Michigan Army National Guard, arrive at Daugavpils, Latvia, May 12, 2023. Soldiers of the 1-182nd Field Artillery Regiment were invited by the Latvia Army to display a M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System for a ceremony in Daugavpils town center. The 1-182nd is training in Latvia to participate in Defender23. Latvia and the Michigan National Guard have trained together through the State Partnership Program for over 30 years.

Date Taken: 05.11.2023 Date Posted: 05.13.2023 Location: DAUGAVPILS, LV by SGT Patrick Mayabb