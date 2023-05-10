Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Michigan Army National Guard showcases a HIMARS in Daugavpils, Latvia [Image 1 of 5]

    Michigan Army National Guard showcases a HIMARS in Daugavpils, Latvia

    DAUGAVPILS, LATVIA

    05.11.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Patrick Mayabb 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Lane Fall and Cdt. Ethan Fick Soldiers assigned to 182nd Field Artillery Regiment, Michigan Army National Guard, arrive at Daugavpils, Latvia, May 12, 2023. Soldiers of the 1-182nd Field Artillery Regiment were invited by the Latvia Army to display a M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System for a ceremony in Daugavpils town center. The 1-182nd is training in Latvia to participate in Defender23. Latvia and the Michigan National Guard have trained together through the State Partnership Program for over 30 years.

    This work, Michigan Army National Guard showcases a HIMARS in Daugavpils, Latvia [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Patrick Mayabb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MING
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope
    1 182 FA

