U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Lane Fall and Cdt. Ethan Fick Soldiers assigned to 182nd Field Artillery Regiment, Michigan Army National Guard, arrive at Daugavpils, Latvia, May 12, 2023. Soldiers of the 1-182nd Field Artillery Regiment were invited by the Latvia Army to display a M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System for a ceremony in Daugavpils town center. The 1-182nd is training in Latvia to participate in Defender23. Latvia and the Michigan National Guard have trained together through the State Partnership Program for over 30 years.
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2023 14:24
|Photo ID:
|7795321
|VIRIN:
|230512-Z-PJ003-1101
|Resolution:
|3095x2063
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|DAUGAVPILS, LV
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|10
This work, Michigan Army National Guard showcases a HIMARS in Daugavpils, Latvia [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Patrick Mayabb
