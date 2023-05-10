Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Michigan Army National Guard showcases a HIMARS in Daugavpils, Latvia [Image 2 of 5]

    Michigan Army National Guard showcases a HIMARS in Daugavpils, Latvia

    DAUGAVPILS, LATVIA

    05.11.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Patrick Mayabb 

    Michigan National Guard

    Latvian soldiers unload a 1-182nd Field Artillery Regiment M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System to set up a static display at Daugavpils, Latvia, May 13, 2023. The 1-182nd is training in Latvia to participate in Defender23. Defender is a multi-national, joint exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between U.S., NATO allies and partners. Defender demonstrates U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s ability to conduct large-scale ground combat operations across multiple theaters supporting NATO. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Patrick Mayabb)

    Date Taken: 05.11.2023
    Date Posted: 05.13.2023 14:24
    VIRIN: 230512-Z-PJ003-1015
    Location: DAUGAVPILS, LV 
