Latvian soldiers unload a 1-182nd Field Artillery Regiment M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System to set up a static display at Daugavpils, Latvia, May 13, 2023. The 1-182nd is training in Latvia to participate in Defender23. Defender is a multi-national, joint exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between U.S., NATO allies and partners. Defender demonstrates U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s ability to conduct large-scale ground combat operations across multiple theaters supporting NATO. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Patrick Mayabb)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2023 14:24
|Photo ID:
|7795322
|VIRIN:
|230512-Z-PJ003-1015
|Resolution:
|4192x2795
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|DAUGAVPILS, LV
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|11
This work, Michigan Army National Guard showcases a HIMARS in Daugavpils, Latvia [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Patrick Mayabb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT