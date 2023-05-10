A crowd gathers around to view a M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System at Daugavpils, Latvia, May 13, 2023. The 1-182nd Field Artillery Regiment were invited by the Latvia Army to participate in a static display for a ceremony in the towns center. Latvia and the Michigan National Guard have trained together through the State Partnership Program for over 30 years. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Patrick Mayabb)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.11.2023 Date Posted: 05.13.2023 14:24 Photo ID: 7795323 VIRIN: 230512-Z-PJ003-1389 Resolution: 5237x3491 Size: 0 B Location: DAUGAVPILS, LV Web Views: 4 Downloads: 11 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Michigan Army National Guard showcases a HIMARS in Daugavpils, Latvia [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Patrick Mayabb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.