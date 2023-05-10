Michigan Army National Guard showcases a HIMARS in Daugavpils, Latvia

A crowd gathers around to view a M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System at Daugavpils, Latvia, May 13, 2023. The 1-182nd Field Artillery Regiment were invited by the Latvia Army to participate in a static display for a ceremony in the towns center. Latvia and the Michigan National Guard have trained together through the State Partnership Program for over 30 years. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Patrick Mayabb)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2023 14:24
|Location:
|DAUGAVPILS, LV
