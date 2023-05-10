Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Michigan Army National Guard showcases a HIMARS in Daugavpils, Latvia [Image 4 of 5]

    Michigan Army National Guard showcases a HIMARS in Daugavpils, Latvia

    DAUGAVPILS, LATVIA

    05.11.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Patrick Mayabb 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Army Soldiers and Latvian Army Soldiers post stronger together as they participate in an equipment static display for a ceremony at Daugavpils, Latvia, May 13, 2023. The soldiers are participating in Defender23. Defender is a multi-national, joint exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between U.S., NATO allies and partners. Latvia and the Michigan National Guard have trained together through the State Partnership Program for over 30 years. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Patrick Mayabb)

    Date Taken: 05.11.2023
    Date Posted: 05.13.2023 14:24
    Photo ID: 7795325
    VIRIN: 230512-Z-PJ003-1170
    Location: DAUGAVPILS, LV 
    This work, Michigan Army National Guard showcases a HIMARS in Daugavpils, Latvia [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Patrick Mayabb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MING
    DefenderEurope
    StrongerTogther
    1 182 FA

