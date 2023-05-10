Michigan Army National Guard showcases a HIMARS in Daugavpils, Latvia

U.S. Army Soldiers and Latvian Army Soldiers post stronger together as they participate in an equipment static display for a ceremony at Daugavpils, Latvia, May 13, 2023. The soldiers are participating in Defender23. Defender is a multi-national, joint exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between U.S., NATO allies and partners. Latvia and the Michigan National Guard have trained together through the State Partnership Program for over 30 years. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Patrick Mayabb)

Date Taken: 05.11.2023 Date Posted: 05.13.2023 Location: DAUGAVPILS, LV