Building Relationships

Col. Daniel J. Keenaghan, Commander of the 643rd Regional Support Group, signs the official guest book of the Canadian Manoeuvre Training Centre (CMTC).

Military partnerships help us advance National Security and Foreign Policy objectives and are critical to addressing shared security concerns and achieving the cooperative and integrated defense of North America.

