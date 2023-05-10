Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Building Relationships [Image 6 of 7]

    Building Relationships

    WAINWRIGHT, AB, CANADA

    04.28.2023

    Photo by Maj. Benjamin Garrett 

    643rd Regional Support Group

    Col. Daniel J. Keenaghan, Commander of the 643rd Regional Support Group, signs the official guest book of the Canadian Manoeuvre Training Centre (CMTC).
    Military partnerships help us advance National Security and Foreign Policy objectives and are critical to addressing shared security concerns and achieving the cooperative and integrated defense of North America.

    Maple Resolve 23

