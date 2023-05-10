Building Relationships

Soldiers from the 969th Movement Control Team, headquartered in Mount Vernon, Illinois , participate in an informal cultural exchange with their Canadian partners and eat poutine at the Canadian Manoeuvre Training Centre (CMTC), Wainwright, Alberta, Canada during Exercise Maple Resolve 2023.
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2023 13:27
|Photo ID:
|7795247
|VIRIN:
|230501-A-IV238-550
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.38 MB
|Location:
|WAINWRIGHT, AB, CA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
