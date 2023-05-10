Building Relationships

Soldiers from the 969th Movement Control Team, headquartered in Mount Vernon, Illinois , participate in an informal cultural exchange with their Canadian partners and eat poutine at the Canadian Manoeuvre Training Centre (CMTC), Wainwright, Alberta, Canada during Exercise Maple Resolve 2023.

