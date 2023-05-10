Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Building Relationships [Image 2 of 7]

    Building Relationships

    WAINWRIGHT, AB, CANADA

    05.01.2023

    Photo by Maj. Benjamin Garrett 

    643rd Regional Support Group

    Soldiers from the 969th Movement Control Team, headquartered in Mount Vernon, Illinois , participate in an informal cultural exchange with their Canadian partners and eat poutine at the Canadian Manoeuvre Training Centre (CMTC), Wainwright, Alberta, Canada during Exercise Maple Resolve 2023.

    Maple Resolve 23

