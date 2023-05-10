Chief Warrant Officer A.G. Todd, Sergeant Major of the Canadian Manoeuvre Training Centre (CMTC), presents Command Sgt. Maj. William Schultz, Command Sergeant Major of the 643rd Regional Support Group, with a Coin of Excellence during Exercise Maple Resolve 23. Military partnerships help us advance National Security and Foreign Policy objectives and are critical to addressing shared security concerns and achieving the cooperative and integrated defense of North America. Schultz is a native of Columbus, Ohio.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2023 Date Posted: 05.13.2023 13:27 Photo ID: 7795262 VIRIN: 230428-A-IV238-303 Resolution: 4325x4480 Size: 1.9 MB Location: WAINWRIGHT, AB, CA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Building Relationships [Image 7 of 7], by MAJ Benjamin Garrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.