A Canadian Soldier serves poutine during an informal cultural exchange at the Canadian Manoeuvre Training Centre (CMTC), Wainwright, Alberta, Canada, during Exercise Maple Resolve 23.
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2023 13:27
|Photo ID:
|7795260
|VIRIN:
|230501-A-IV238-551
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.63 MB
|Location:
|WAINWRIGHT, AB, CA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Building Relationships [Image 7 of 7], by MAJ Benjamin Garrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT