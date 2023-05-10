Building Relationships

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WAINWRIGHT, AB, CANADA

    04.28.2023

    Photo by Maj. Benjamin Garrett 

    643rd Regional Support Group

    Col. Daniel J. Keenaghan, Commander 643rd Regional Support Group, presents Col. D.S. MacGregor, Commander Canadian Manoeuvre Training Centre (CMTC), with a plague for his organization's support of US forces during Exercise Maple Resolve 23. Due to the strength of our partnership and shared security goals, US and Canadian forces operate side by side at home and abroad. Keenaghan is a Philadelphia, Pennsylvania native.

    Maple Resolve 23

