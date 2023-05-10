Building Relationships

Col. Daniel J. Keenaghan, Commander 643rd Regional Support Group, presents Col. D.S. MacGregor, Commander Canadian Manoeuvre Training Centre (CMTC), with a plague for his organization's support of US forces during Exercise Maple Resolve 23. Due to the strength of our partnership and shared security goals, US and Canadian forces operate side by side at home and abroad. Keenaghan is a Philadelphia, Pennsylvania native.

